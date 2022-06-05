Heartland Votes
Carbondale authorities investigate shooting that left two with gunshot wounds

Authorities are investigating the shooting in Carbondale that left two people with gunshot wounds.
Authorities are investigating the shooting in Carbondale that left two people with gunshot wounds.(Source: MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City of Carbondale police officers are investigating after a shooting resulted in two people being sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the City of Carbondale, officers were responding to reports of a large crowd gathered in the 200 block of West Main Street around 2:57 a.m.

While monitoring the crowd, officers heard gunshots which lead to the crowd becoming unruly.

More officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the SIU Police Department responded to assist.  

Officers said they found two people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.  

The Jackson County Ambulance Service took both victims to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.  

The City of Carbondale says there isn’t any suspect information to provide at this time.  

