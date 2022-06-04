Heartland Votes
Shooting in Jonesboro, one dead and one airlifted

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, one person is dead after a shooting in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State Police released the name of the person killed. It was 45-year-old Walter Antreall Joyce of Memphis.

Police were called to the scene of an incident at Riceland Foods Saturday morning around 10:30. An altercation occurred at the facility. A former employee shot another in the lower part of the body.

The person shot was airlifted to Memphis. The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening according to JPD.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in Jonesboro and attempted to stop the vehicle.

That stop resulted in a chase that continued on I-555. State police tried to stop the vehicle two times.

After the second attempt and a pit maneuver, the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle and started shooting at officers.

JPD, Craighead County Sherrif’s Department, and State police fired back at the suspect.

The suspect was killed at the scene. No officers were injured.

Lanes are shut down southbound on I-555, northbound lanes are open.

A reporter is headed to the scene on I-555. We will update this story with the latest information.

