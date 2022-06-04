Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are searching for a man wanted on several warrants, including first-degree assault and parole violation, in western Kentucky.

Paducah Police said their Drug Unit detectives spotted Lawrence Edwards driving a vehicle on Thursday afternoon and tried to stop him, but he took off and got away.

The 27-year-old Hopkinsville man is wanted on warrants in Ballard County and is facing charges in Christian County.

According to Paducah Police, Edwards was charged in March with shooting into a vehicle driven by another man Christian County and was paroled in November after he was convicted in Ballard County for theft of a firearm, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, first-degree promoting contraband and assault.

Police said a warrant was issued for Edwards for violating the terms of his parole: absconding supervision, failing to report a new home address and failing to report to his parole officer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

