Redhawks baseball season ends in NCAA Tournament

Southeast Missouri State University baseball loses to Oregon in NCAA Tournament.((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) -The SEMO baseball team saw it’s season come to a close Saturday in the elimination round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Oregon 18-6.

With the loss, the Redhawks end the 2022 campaign with a 37-22 record.

SEMO Coach Andy Sawyers led the team to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Tournament titles and consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

