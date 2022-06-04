Redhawks baseball season ends in NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) -The SEMO baseball team saw it’s season come to a close Saturday in the elimination round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Oregon 18-6.

With the loss, the Redhawks end the 2022 campaign with a 37-22 record.

SEMO Coach Andy Sawyers led the team to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Tournament titles and consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

