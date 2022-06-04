Motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau results in serious injuries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau resulted in one man being transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, June 3 on Highway OO.

A man from St. Louis was driving his 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle before running off the right side of the highway and overturning.

MSHP says he was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries.

