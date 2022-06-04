Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau results in serious injuries

A man from St. Louis was driving his 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle before running off the right side...
A man from St. Louis was driving his 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle before running off the right side of the highway and overturning.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau resulted in one man being transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, June 3 on Highway OO.

A man from St. Louis was driving his 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle before running off the right side of the highway and overturning.

MSHP says he was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
The City of Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board announced their recommendation for a new...
Board recommends new airline service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Collin Kinsey
‘A miracle’: A Poplar Bluff family shares a near-death story
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after man, grandsons killed by Texas escapee

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Gregory S. Davies, 64, from Knox, Ind. was...
Fatal crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. leaves one man dead
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges
Reigning Miss Illinois and Heartland News' Isabelle Hanson will throw out the ceremonial first...
Reigning Miss Illinois to throw out first pitch
The Illinois Department of Public Health says a second probable case of monkeypox has been...
IDPH: Second probable case of monkeypox found in Chicago