Heartland Votes
Advertisement

IDPH: Second probable case of monkeypox found in Chicago

The Illinois Department of Public Health says a second probable case of monkeypox has been...
The Illinois Department of Public Health says a second probable case of monkeypox has been found in Chicago.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says a second probable case of monkeypox has been found in Chicago.

The department said in a tweet Friday that the second case was a close contact of the first positive case that was announced Thursday.

The tweet says “the risk to the general public remains low.”

The Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health say the first case was found in a Chicago man who recently traveled to Europe.

They say the man has not required hospitalization and is “isolating at home in good condition.”

As of Friday, the U.S. had identified at least 20 cases in 11 states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board announced their recommendation for a new...
Board recommends new airline service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Collin Kinsey
‘A miracle’: A Poplar Bluff family shares a near-death story
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him

Latest News

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,318,982 cases, including 33,853 deaths, in 102...
IDPH: Over 30K new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths reported in Illinois this past week
City, state and public health officials confirmed the first probable case of the monkeypox...
1st probable case of monkeypox virus reported in Ill.
Local ambulance services in southern Illinois continue to be understaffed.
Ambulance services in southern Illinois continue to be understaffed
While it’s one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., Southern Illinois Healthcare doctors...
SIH helping raise awareness during Stroke Awareness Month