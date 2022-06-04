Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hundreds come out to Watkins Wildlife Rehab to learn about animals

People view some baby deer at the Watkins Wildlife Rehab facility during their open house event...
People view some baby deer at the Watkins Wildlife Rehab facility during their open house event in Bollinger County.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An animal rehabilitation organization held a community event on Saturday and welcomed people from across the area to come check out the animals they have on hand.

Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Bollinger County welcomed hundreds of visitors and introduced them to a variety of different animals that are being raised and nursed back to health.

People were able to learn about what they do there and how they feed and help out the animals in their care.

“My hope is they learn a lot out here,” John Watkins said. “I enjoy learning about the animals so I enjoy telling people about them. We answer any questions that they’ve got and we try to do as much as we can to help the people understand the animals and everything.”

Animals on hand include a baby bald eagle, barn owls, an opossum, baby deer a coyote and more.

“We study everything that we have to take care of,” Watkins said. “We study it and try to do it as much as their mother would do it in Mother Nature’s way. We feed them things that they’re going to eat in the wild so we can get them back into the wild. About 70% of what we have come in goes back out in the wild.”

Donations are accepted as well. Money raised from this event will go towards food, medicine and facility improvements.

“That’s are only pay for it is the joy of getting to be able to turn it back into the wild where it has a chance to live it’s life,” Watkins said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Gregory S. Davies, 64, from Knox, Ind. was...
Fatal crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. leaves one man dead
The City of Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board announced their recommendation for a new...
Board recommends new airline service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges
A man from St. Louis was driving his 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle before running off the right side...
Motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau results in serious injuries

Latest News

A man is talking to the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri booth at the Family Health...
Church offers health and medical information and services with health fair event
People join together and walk down Main Street in Cape Girardeau as part of the 5th Annual SNAP...
Community members walk the streets in Cape Girardeau for annual prayer walk
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Madrid County.
One person killed in two-vehicle crash in New Madrid, Mo.
A couple from McCracken County have been arrested after the woman allegedly robbed and...
McCracken Co. couple arrested for robbery, assault