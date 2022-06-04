Hundreds come out to Watkins Wildlife Rehab to learn about animals

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An animal rehabilitation organization held a community event on Saturday and welcomed people from across the area to come check out the animals they have on hand.

Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Bollinger County welcomed hundreds of visitors and introduced them to a variety of different animals that are being raised and nursed back to health.

People were able to learn about what they do there and how they feed and help out the animals in their care.

“My hope is they learn a lot out here,” John Watkins said. “I enjoy learning about the animals so I enjoy telling people about them. We answer any questions that they’ve got and we try to do as much as we can to help the people understand the animals and everything.”

Animals on hand include a baby bald eagle, barn owls, an opossum, baby deer a coyote and more.

“We study everything that we have to take care of,” Watkins said. “We study it and try to do it as much as their mother would do it in Mother Nature’s way. We feed them things that they’re going to eat in the wild so we can get them back into the wild. About 70% of what we have come in goes back out in the wild.”

Donations are accepted as well. Money raised from this event will go towards food, medicine and facility improvements.

“That’s are only pay for it is the joy of getting to be able to turn it back into the wild where it has a chance to live it’s life,” Watkins said.

