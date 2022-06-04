First Alert: Warm, dry weekend ahead of unsettled pattern

(KFVS) - A dry and not too humid pattern will continue today and Sunday.

Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend

Afternoon highs today will be the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Dewpoints in the 50s will keep the relative humidity low, with no heat index effect today. It will be slightly higher Sunday, but still very comfortable.

Active weather returns next week, likely as early as Monday morning.

A weak cold front will ease in from the northwest on Monday and stick around for much of the week.

This will bring occasional rounds of showers and storms.

Storms do not appear to be severe at this time, but a few strong storms and locally heavy downpours look possible.

