Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Warm, dry weekend ahead of unsettled pattern

First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 6/4
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A dry and not too humid pattern will continue today and Sunday.

Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend

Afternoon highs today will be the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Dewpoints in the 50s will keep the relative humidity low, with no heat index effect today. It will be slightly higher Sunday, but still very comfortable.

Active weather returns next week, likely as early as Monday morning.

A weak cold front will ease in from the northwest on Monday and stick around for much of the week. 

This will bring occasional rounds of showers and storms. 

Storms do not appear to be severe at this time, but a few strong storms and locally heavy downpours look possible. 

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board announced their recommendation for a new...
Board recommends new airline service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Collin Kinsey
‘A miracle’: A Poplar Bluff family shares a near-death story
Mark Collins, 66, along with his four grandsons, were found dead at a Texas cabin. They were...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Great weekend ahead
A beautiful, sunny day along the Current River in Doniphan, Mo.
First Alert: Nearly perfect Friday, weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A beautiful weekend ahead!