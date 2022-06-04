First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A quiet and not too humid pattern will remain in place this weekend before things become more unsettled for the upcoming work week. For today and Sunday skies look to remain mainly clear...with just a few clouds here and there. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s, but dew points in the 50s will keep the relative humidity reasonable (no ‘heat index’ effect.) On Sunday dew points start to creep up a bit but it will remain warm and dry with highs of about 84 to 88.

Active weather is still likely next week, starting as early as Monday morning. A weak cold front will ease in from the northwest on Monday and stick around for much of the week. This will bring occasional rounds of showers and storms. Nothing screaming ‘severe’ right now, but a few strong storms and locally heavy downpours look possible. But after one more round of showers on Friday, an upper trough could bring another shot of dry and pleasant weather for next weekend.

