Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Warm, dry weekend before the weather turns unsettled.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A quiet and not too humid pattern will remain in place this weekend before things become more unsettled for the upcoming work week.  For today and Sunday skies look to remain mainly clear...with just a few clouds here and there.  Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s,  but dew points in the 50s will keep the relative humidity reasonable (no ‘heat index’ effect.)   On Sunday  dew points start to creep up a bit but it will remain warm and dry with highs of about 84 to 88.

Active weather is still likely next week, starting as early as Monday morning.  A weak cold front will ease in from the northwest on Monday and stick around for much of the week.  This will bring occasional rounds of showers and storms.  Nothing screaming ‘severe’ right now, but a few strong storms and locally heavy downpours look possible.  But after one more round of showers on Friday,  an upper trough could bring another shot of dry and pleasant weather for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board announced their recommendation for a new...
Board recommends new airline service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Collin Kinsey
‘A miracle’: A Poplar Bluff family shares a near-death story
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/3
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/3
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 6/3
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 6/3
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 6/3
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 6/3
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Great weekend ahead