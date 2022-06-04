Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

One more dry day.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A quiet and not too humid pattern will remain in place for the remainder of the weekend before the pattern becomes wetter and potentially stormier for the work week.   For tonight and Sunday we’ll have a few more clouds but it will stay dry and tranquil.  Dew points will creep up a bit tomorrow thanks to southeast breezes but humidity levels will not be very high for this time of year.

A weak frontal boundary will stall along the MO/AR border region for much of the work week,  leading to waves or periods of showers and thunderstorms….interrupted by dry periods.  The severe threat looks relatively low,  but a few strong storms and heavy downpours are certainly possible.  A final cold front will push through late in the week,  leading to another fairly comfortable and mostly dry period again next weekend, if current timing holds.

