Fatal crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. leaves one man dead

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash in New Madrid County last night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Gregory S. Davies, 64, from Knox, Ind. was killed while driving northbound on I-55 at the 58 mile marker.

According to MSHP, the crash was around 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, involving a 2015 Volvo and Davies’ 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

Troopers said Davies pulled into the path of the Volvo, causing the wreck.

Davis was pronounced dead by New Madrid County Coroner, George Delisle and transported to the New Madrid County Morgue.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.