Duo wanted by FBI after robbing 2 Cleveland banks

A duo is wanted by the FBI after robbing two banks Saturday morning
A duo is wanted by the FBI after robbing two banks Saturday morning
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo is wanted by the FBI after robbing two banks Saturday morning, and officials have asked for the community’s help to find them.

Both robberies happened June 4 about 30 minutes apart from each other, according to a press release.

The first robbery happened at 9:38 a.m. at the Citizens Bank, located at 9243 Broadview Road in Broadview Heights, the release said.

The second robbery happened at 10:15 a.m. at the Key Bank, located at 787 Alpha Drive in Highland Heights, the release said.

Both men demanded money from the banks and left the area with an unknown amount of money.

The FBI described the men as approximately 6 feet tall.

Both men wore sweatshirts, with the hoods up, surgical masks, sunglasses and latex gloves, officials said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

