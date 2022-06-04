Community members walk the streets in Cape Girardeau for annual prayer walk

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community members joined together on Saturday to walk the streets of Cape Girardeau in an effort to raise awareness and end violent acts.

It was all part of the 5th annual SNAP Prayer Walk where Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, Moms Demand Action and other organizations came together for a prayer walk and honored and remembered victims that died in a result of an act of violence.

The event took place at Indian Park with several community members that spoke about the recent lives gone too soon in the city, as well as, efforts that individuals can make to help curb violence in the future.

“Gun violence happens all too often and as we see across the county it’s happening rapidly,” Moms Demand Action Member Leslie Washington said. “And it is also definitely happening in our own backyard in Cape Girardeau. So we just need to get that awareness out there so people can be vigilant, if they see something, they can say something.”

“This is our community,” SNAP’s Felice Patton said. “A lot of violence is going on here in Cape Girardeau County and our community that has been lost to gun violence. And we want to make a change.”

A table was set up at the event with multiple pictures of victims that died due to an act of violence. Many of which are cases that remain unsolved.

“We want to raise awareness and keep communicating with law enforcement that we care and hopefully people will open up their hearts and their minds and use the anonymous tip line and call in some of these murders,” Patton said.

Patton and Washington weren’t the only ones that stress the importance of raising awareness as others that walked with them feel something should be done as well.

“I feel like I need to do something with all the gun violence in our country,” Ellen Gurnon said. “It’s heart wrenching and something needs to be done.”

59 names were read aloud at the event representing the lives lost in acts of violence in the recent past in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.