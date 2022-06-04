Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Community members walk the streets in Cape Girardeau for annual prayer walk

People join together and walk down Main Street in Cape Girardeau as part of the 5th Annual SNAP...
People join together and walk down Main Street in Cape Girardeau as part of the 5th Annual SNAP Prayer Walk.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community members joined together on Saturday to walk the streets of Cape Girardeau in an effort to raise awareness and end violent acts.

It was all part of the 5th annual SNAP Prayer Walk where Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, Moms Demand Action and other organizations came together for a prayer walk and honored and remembered victims that died in a result of an act of violence.

The event took place at Indian Park with several community members that spoke about the recent lives gone too soon in the city, as well as, efforts that individuals can make to help curb violence in the future.

“Gun violence happens all too often and as we see across the county it’s happening rapidly,” Moms Demand Action Member Leslie Washington said. “And it is also definitely happening in our own backyard in Cape Girardeau. So we just need to get that awareness out there so people can be vigilant, if they see something, they can say something.”

“This is our community,” SNAP’s Felice Patton said. “A lot of violence is going on here in Cape Girardeau County and our community that has been lost to gun violence. And we want to make a change.”

A table was set up at the event with multiple pictures of victims that died due to an act of violence. Many of which are cases that remain unsolved.

“We want to raise awareness and keep communicating with law enforcement that we care and hopefully people will open up their hearts and their minds and use the anonymous tip line and call in some of these murders,” Patton said.

Patton and Washington weren’t the only ones that stress the importance of raising awareness as others that walked with them feel something should be done as well.

“I feel like I need to do something with all the gun violence in our country,” Ellen Gurnon said. “It’s heart wrenching and something needs to be done.”

59 names were read aloud at the event representing the lives lost in acts of violence in the recent past in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Gregory S. Davies, 64, from Knox, Ind. was...
Fatal crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. leaves one man dead
The City of Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board announced their recommendation for a new...
Board recommends new airline service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges
A man from St. Louis was driving his 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle before running off the right side...
Motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau results in serious injuries

Latest News

People view some baby deer at the Watkins Wildlife Rehab facility during their open house event...
Hundreds come out to Watkins Wildlife Rehab to learn about animals
A man is talking to the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri booth at the Family Health...
Church offers health and medical information and services with health fair event
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Madrid County.
One person killed in two-vehicle crash in New Madrid, Mo.
A couple from McCracken County have been arrested after the woman allegedly robbed and...
McCracken Co. couple arrested for robbery, assault