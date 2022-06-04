Church offers health and medical information and services with health fair event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A church in Cape Girardeau put together resources to help out their neighbors on Saturday.

It’s called the Family Health Fair brought about by the St. James AME Church. This event gathered together multiple resources focused around health and medical services that benefit the general public.

This includes information and services from the Cape County Health Department, St. Francis Healthcare, Gipson Center for Behavioral Change and more.

“We wanted to do something for this community near and around the church,” Charlotte Wade said. “Anybody can come thought but we wanted to make sure the people in this area were provided some information.”

We talked with Mary Green-Brown who is a nurse at Southeast HEALTH. She says it’s important that individuals have the necessary resources and information to better take care of themselves in the future.

“We are in a fairly rural area and so access to healthcare is a problem,” Green-Brown said. “We want to provide the people with the resources needed to bridge that gap between disparities in healthcare.”

Green-Brown said it’s great to see people come out and take an interest in bettering their health.

“We want to give them information. We want to give them resources. We want to give them preventative care,” Green-Brown said. “Because the earlier you can learn about healthcare, the better decisions you’re going to make and the healthier you’re going to be as an adult. So, it’s wonderful to see the people come out for this event.”

Other services on hand were free haircuts, CPR and Defibrillator training and more.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.