Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Church offers health and medical information and services with health fair event

A man is talking to the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri booth at the Family Health...
A man is talking to the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri booth at the Family Health Care event in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A church in Cape Girardeau put together resources to help out their neighbors on Saturday.

It’s called the Family Health Fair brought about by the St. James AME Church. This event gathered together multiple resources focused around health and medical services that benefit the general public.

This includes information and services from the Cape County Health Department, St. Francis Healthcare, Gipson Center for Behavioral Change and more.

“We wanted to do something for this community near and around the church,” Charlotte Wade said. “Anybody can come thought but we wanted to make sure the people in this area were provided some information.”

We talked with Mary Green-Brown who is a nurse at Southeast HEALTH. She says it’s important that individuals have the necessary resources and information to better take care of themselves in the future.

“We are in a fairly rural area and so access to healthcare is a problem,” Green-Brown said. “We want to provide the people with the resources needed to bridge that gap between disparities in healthcare.”

Green-Brown said it’s great to see people come out and take an interest in bettering their health.

“We want to give them information. We want to give them resources. We want to give them preventative care,” Green-Brown said. “Because the earlier you can learn about healthcare, the better decisions you’re going to make and the healthier you’re going to be as an adult. So, it’s wonderful to see the people come out for this event.”

Other services on hand were free haircuts, CPR and Defibrillator training and more.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Gregory S. Davies, 64, from Knox, Ind. was...
Fatal crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. leaves one man dead
The City of Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board announced their recommendation for a new...
Board recommends new airline service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Lawrence Edwards, 27 of Hopkinsville, is wanted by police in western Kentucky on warrants for...
Reward offered for man wanted on multiple charges
A man from St. Louis was driving his 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle before running off the right side...
Motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau results in serious injuries

Latest News

People view some baby deer at the Watkins Wildlife Rehab facility during their open house event...
Hundreds come out to Watkins Wildlife Rehab to learn about animals
People join together and walk down Main Street in Cape Girardeau as part of the 5th Annual SNAP...
Community members walk the streets in Cape Girardeau for annual prayer walk
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Madrid County.
One person killed in two-vehicle crash in New Madrid, Mo.
A couple from McCracken County have been arrested after the woman allegedly robbed and...
McCracken Co. couple arrested for robbery, assault