Southern Illinois Airport holds open house to showcase new businesses

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) -Many new businesses and a major economic impact is happening in southern Illinois at the Southern Illinois Airport.

Friday afternoon, the airport held an open house to showcase all the new businesses.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” said Marc Burton, CEO Crucial MRO.

Crucial MRO is one of the new businesses at the airport. They specialize in fixing commercial airlines.

“Nobody that I know of is doing what we’re doing right now. Trying to do that. Like I said it’s unusual being in the middle of the country,” said Burton.

According to the airport manager, in the last year and a half, eight new businesses now call the airport home.

“We’re a place where aviation and non aviation business want to be. And we welcome all of them and we find a way to work with all of them to make thing a possible,” said Gary Shafer, Airport Manager.

In the last year and a half, About $26 million worth of development and 6 new buildings were added.

But Shafer says this has been in the works for quite some time.

“We had mapped out a campus that doesn’t look much different than this many years ago. Then making these things a reality is where the challenges lie,” said Shafer.

Locally, the airport also dumps more than $120 million into the local economy.

But the airport is expanding as fast as a jet takes off.

“My problem is, that the airport has built so much capacity here on the field and yet I don’t have a single square foot to lease out right now. We are completely full,” said Shafer.

And for Crucial MRO their company is happy to be on the airport field.

“It’s just great being here and the environment, the people and everything is just amazing here,” said Burton.

According to the Airport Manager, In the next few weeks, 3 more businesses will be announced at the airport and several new buildings are being designed.

