Security guard dead, suspect critically injured following officer-involved shooting


Metro Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an officer on Division Street.
By Mary Alice Royse and Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Nashville on Thursday night.

At a press conference, Metro Nashville Police Public Information Officer Don Aaron said that at 8:26 p.m., a security guard, identified as 59-year-old Robert Scott Meek, had an altercation with a man that quickly became physical in the parking lot of Frugal MacDoogal at 701 Division St.

The altercation began after the suspect was seen punching a building until Meek told him to stop.

Aaron went on to say that the suspect somehow got hold of the security guard’s gun and shot him. Police confirmed that the security guard is now dead.

Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron provides an update on the shooting in downtown Nashville on Thursday night.

The suspect then fled inside the store, where officers soon met him. Officers then entered the store, where the suspect fired at one of the officers. The officers returned fire, critically wounding the suspect. The suspect then fired at officers a second time and they returned fire a second time.

According to Aaron, the suspect was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.

Meek was the brother of a retired Metro Police officer who passed away in 2021.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation and will identify the suspect at a later time.

This is a breaking news update, and we will update the story as we learn more.

