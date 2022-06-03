Perryville girls soccer ready for first State Semifinal

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday, the Perryville girls soccer team will make school history as the Pirates play in their first State Semifinal ever.

After defeating Bishop DuBourg 4-1 in the quarterfinals, Perryville finally earned their spot in the Final Four.

“It just feels awesome,” said head coach Jerry Fulton. “For 23 years this school has been trying to get a girls team into that game. We’ve had three opportunities, and we finally punched a ticket on the third try.”

“It’s a feeling that I honestly can’t even describe,” said junior Rachel Riney. “I know that it’s going to be a surreal experience, and I’m just happy that we get to go through this together.”

From signs around the town to positive messages on social media, all the players can feel the energy and are excited for the moment.

“We’ve definitely felt the support,” said junior Alyssa King. “Just our bus driver for our quarterfinal game was honking all the way up the streets just excited for us. It’s really great seeing all that.”

“Town comradery for this has been phenomenal,” Riney said. “It’s everything you could ask for, and I think they’re just as excited as we are.”

For Anna Gremaud, the lone senior on this Perryville team, it’s even more special.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for so long,” said Anna Gremaud. “This is one my last games as a Pirate too, but good thing it’s going to be at State. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Perryville plays Orchard Park on Friday at 2:30 p.m. for a spot in the State Championship Game.

