Paducah man arrested on drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) for possession of drugs and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

According to Deputy Jon Hayden with MCSD, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 on Cairo Road.

The vehicle, a 2006 Chevy pick-up, was driven by Bradley C. McGullion, 28, from West Paducah.

MCSD says McGullion has a suspended operator’s license which prohibits him from operating a vehicle.

Deputies also discovered that McGullion was in possession of a quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine as well as other items related to drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of operating on suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

