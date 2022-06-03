Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah couple arrested after woman assaults, robs grandmother

Linzee Mills (left) and Cardell Copeland (right) will be booked into the McCracken County...
Linzee Mills (left) and Cardell Copeland (right) will be booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.(Paducah Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested by the Paducah Police Department after authorities say a woman assaulted and stole money from her grandmother.

According to the Paducah Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Sixth Street around 10:48 a.m. on Friday, June 3.

Officers say a woman told police she got into an argument with her granddaughter, Linzee Mills, over money and Mills hit her on the head with a tire iron and took more than $1,200 cash from her.

Mills, age 28, and her boyfriend Cardell Copeland, 31, were arrested.

The woman said Mills ran out of the house and got into her car.

She said she attempted to retrieve her money from Copeland, who was a passenger in the car, but he pushed her away and the pair fled.

Paducah officers said the woman collapsed in the yard and a neighbor called police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury. Mills and Copeland will be booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call around 12:30 p.m....
Authorities trying to ID body found in Mississippi River near Portageville
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Cape Girardeau,...
Top 10 highest paying jobs in Cape Girardeau that require a bachelor’s degree
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Latest News

It offers career exploration for the scouts..
More than 150 boy scouts to attend welding event tomorrow
Folks heading to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport could soon have the opportunity to travel...
Cape Girardeau Airport to offer flights to Nashville
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Bear spotted in Phelps County Mo
Bear spotted in Phelps County, Mo.