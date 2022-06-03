Paducah couple arrested after woman assaults, robs grandmother

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested by the Paducah Police Department after authorities say a woman assaulted and stole money from her grandmother.

According to the Paducah Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Sixth Street around 10:48 a.m. on Friday, June 3.

Officers say a woman told police she got into an argument with her granddaughter, Linzee Mills, over money and Mills hit her on the head with a tire iron and took more than $1,200 cash from her.

Mills, age 28, and her boyfriend Cardell Copeland, 31, were arrested.

The woman said Mills ran out of the house and got into her car.

She said she attempted to retrieve her money from Copeland, who was a passenger in the car, but he pushed her away and the pair fled.

Paducah officers said the woman collapsed in the yard and a neighbor called police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury. Mills and Copeland will be booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

