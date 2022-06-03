Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The nation’s power grid is under stress like never before

The nation's power grid is under stress like never before. And that could lead to potential...
The nation's power grid is under stress like never before. And that could lead to potential periodic power outages in Missouri and Illinois.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The nation’s power grid is under stress like never before. And that could lead to potential periodic power outages in Missouri and Illinois.

That’s the prediction from MISO, the regional electric grid operator that oversees power in the 10 states.

“It’s going to effect everyone,” said Terri Bryant, Illinois State Senator 58th District.

State Senator Terri Bryant says the rolling blackouts that could happen this summer could be impactful. Not only to residential customers but also businesses and schools.

She says we are moving too fast closing coal fired plants, which generates much of the power in Illinois.

“We’re going to be closing prairie state energy in Marissa, which is the major supplier of energy for not only this part of the state but all the way up to Kendall County. And so municipalities depend on it, locals depend on it and the grid depends on that energy,” said Bryant.

Ameren doesn’t own the power plants, it only delivers the electricity. The company says it’s delivery system is stable and reliable; however, there are still concerns.

Ameren also announced that residential customers will see an increase of approximately $52/month and annually $626, that’ll go into effect in June.

And Bryant says she is calling on Governor Pritzker to get back into session to try and come up with some sort of solution for this.

“We need to take a look at this again and if nothing else, then we need to provide some kind of assistance, monetary assistance, to reduce the cost of energy or to help some folks pay for their energy bills,” said Bryant.

Ameren is encouraging their customers to begin taking steps today to prepare. Applying for financial assistance, enrolling in flexible payment programs, and implementing energy efficiency measures.

Wholesale power prices are going up. The causes are varied: Global market issues, inflation, the war in Ukraine, post-pandemic demand, and higher natural gas prices.

Plus, renewable generation is not filling the gap being left as fossil fuel plants close or plan to close. All of these factors are driving power prices higher.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in Kentucky, using data from Forbes.
Kentucky has 1 billionaire, see who they are
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

Burton says because her 7-week-old does not take baby formula it’s a challenge to provide the...
Heartland mother struggles to find breast milk for her son
One Heartland mother tells us the challenges she's facing to get breast milk for her son.
Heartland mother shares challenges with finding breast milk
Today a body was discovered in the Mississippi River in New Madrid County.
Body found in river in New Madrid County
Hanson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs...
Reigning Miss Illinois, Heartland News’ Isabelle Hanson to throw first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game