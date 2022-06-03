Man arrested on 1st degree murder charge in connection with death of Army veteran

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Martin, Tennessee man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of an Army veteran in 2021.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a joint investigation with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of 28-year-old Cameron Taylor on Thursday, June 2.

Taylor is charged with first degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft over $1,000.

He is being held without bond and was already being held the Obion County Jail on unrelated charges.

Taylor is accused of killing 53-year-old Robert Vallery.

Vallery was found dead in his family’s home Will Dickerson Road in Union City on November 12, 2021.

Investigators said his death was suspicious.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and Martin Police Department also assisted with this investigation.

