IDPH: Over 30K new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths reported in Illinois this past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a total of 32,605 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 47 deaths since May 27.

According to the CDC, 19 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19.

In addition, 31 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.

These counties are Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,318,982 cases, including 33,853 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of last night, 1,227 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, IDPH says 114 were in the ICU and 35 with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 256 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

“With 50 Illinois counties now rated at a High or Medium Community Level, we should all be paying attention to the transmission levels and taking steps to ensure that we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “At this time, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible. And if you test positive, promptly contact a healthcare provider to discuss which treatment is right for you. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

