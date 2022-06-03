Great weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are in store for a fantastic weekend as an area of high pressure brings sunny skies and drier weather to the area. For this evening we will see clear skies and falling temperatures. Readings by the late evening hours will be in the 60s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very pleasant. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. The pleasant weather looks to continue into your Sunday. We will see a few more clouds late in the day with a slight chance for a shower around sunset. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

