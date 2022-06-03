Gov. Pritzker: All pending sexual assault assignments older than 180 days completed

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker has announced that the number of pending sexual assault forensic assignments older than 180 days has reached zero.

According to the governor, that number is down from a backlog of 1,815 sexual assault forensic assignments that were pending longer than 180 days in March of 2019.

“Under my predecessor, there was a massive backlog of DNA from sexual assault cases waiting to be processed, letting criminals off the hook and failing survivors,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “When I came into office, my administration made it our mission to support survivors in pursuit of justice. We made historic investments in the Division of Forensic Services to hire additional personnel, acquire state-of-the-art robotics to speed up turnaround time, and implement new software to make our laboratories as efficient as possible. When we began this undertaking, nearly 2,000 sexual assault cases were older than state law requires. Today, I am proud to announce that number is zero.”

ISP used a variety of strategies to reduce turnaround time, including ramping up the use of forensic technologies and robotics, and hiring additional forensic scientists who work collaboratively instead of analyzing data independently.

“It is part of our mission to bring justice to those who have survived sexual assault as quickly as possible,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Thanks to improved efficiencies in our workflow, the use of new technology, continued hiring of forensic scientists, and the great work and dedication of ISP Division of Forensic Services staff, we have dramatically improved our efforts to bring justice to those survivors.”

According to Gov. Pritzker, ISP has reduced its total forensic backlog by approximately 72 percent. ISP ended 2021 with the lowest biology/DNA backlog since 2010 and the lowest toxicology backlog in 15 years.

Data from Gov. Pritzker’s office says that from February 2019 to the end of 2021, the ISP backlog in drug chemistry evidence decreased by almost 90 percent.

ISP says it’s also establishing the Illinois State Police Forensic Science Institute, to be housed at the Belleville Educational Campus.

This will be home to a portion of the ISP forensic science training program and will allow ISP to train additional forensic scientists and continue ISP’s mission to accurately process crime scene evidence as quickly as possible.

