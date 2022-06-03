Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Pleasant trend continues through the weekend

A beautiful, sunny day along the Current River in Doniphan, Mo.
A beautiful, sunny day along the Current River in Doniphan, Mo.((Source: CNews/Patricia Galbraith))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The start of the weekend is looking pretty nice!

A dry, sunny and less humid trend will continue today and through Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

Humidity will increase slightly on Sunday, as southerly winds push into the Heartland. A few more clouds are likely, as well.

Next week continues to look unsettled, with on and off rain and storm chances from Monday through Wednesday or Wednesday night. 

Moderate temperatures and humidity levels should lessen the threat for severe weather, but a few strong storms and heavy downpours could be possible.

Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call around 12:30 p.m....
Authorities trying to ID body found in Mississippi River near Portageville
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Cape Girardeau,...
Top 10 highest paying jobs in Cape Girardeau that require a bachelor’s degree

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
Laura Wibbenmeyer says thanks to the cold front that passed through, some cooler air will sink...
First Alert: Tonight will be cooler, tracking thunderstorms Sunday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler tonight with pleasant weather lasting into the weekend.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get ready for a dry, cooler evening