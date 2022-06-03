First Alert: Pleasant trend continues through the weekend

(KFVS) - The start of the weekend is looking pretty nice!

A dry, sunny and less humid trend will continue today and through Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

Humidity will increase slightly on Sunday, as southerly winds push into the Heartland. A few more clouds are likely, as well.

Next week continues to look unsettled, with on and off rain and storm chances from Monday through Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Moderate temperatures and humidity levels should lessen the threat for severe weather, but a few strong storms and heavy downpours could be possible.

Stay tuned for updates.

