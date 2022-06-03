Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Nice pattern as we approach the weekend.....plus.....turning stormy next week?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A quiet and pleasant pattern is in place as we approach the first weekend of June.  Lower dewpoints/humidity will make for mostly clear and dry weather through Saturday,  with just a few more clouds and slightly more humidity by Sunday afternoon as winds becoming southerly.  This Friday evening and overnight will be unusually nice for early June, with clear skies and slightly below average air temps and humidity.

Next week continues to look wet and unsettled, with on and off rain/storm chances from Monday through about Wednesday or Wednesday night.  Details are not clear,  but it looks like a weak frontal boundary will wave back and forth over the region during this time period with occasional rounds of wet and stormy weather….before we settle down a bit to end the week.    Moderate temps and humidity levels should limit the severe weather threat but a few strong storms and heavy downpours may be possible.

