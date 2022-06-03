Heartland Votes
Carbondale police officers investigating shooting that left one person hospitalized

City of Carbondale police officers say the investigation into the incident is ongoing with the...
City of Carbondale police officers say the investigation into the incident is ongoing with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.(MGN ONLINE)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City of Carbondale police officers are investigating after one person was discovered with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the City of Carbondale, officers responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street around 2:50 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Officers say they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.  

The Jackson County Ambulance Service took the victim by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.  The victim was later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.  

Officers say there isn’t any suspect information to provide at this time and the investigation into the incident is ongoing with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.

