Carbondale man indicted on criminal sexual assault charge from 2020
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced a man has been indicted on by a Grand Jury in Jackson County for one count of Criminal Sexual Assault.
According to Cervantez, Haley McNelly, age 23 of Carbondale, was indicted as a result of an incident that occurred in Carbondale on October 31, 2020.
If convicted, McNelly could serve a sentence between four and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Cervantez says McNelly is scheduled to make a first appearance before the court on July 13, 2022.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
