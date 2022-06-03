Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale man indicted on criminal sexual assault charge from 2020

If convicted, McNelly could serve a sentence between four and 15 years in the Illinois...
If convicted, McNelly could serve a sentence between four and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced a man has been indicted on by a Grand Jury in Jackson County for one count of Criminal Sexual Assault.

According to Cervantez, Haley McNelly, age 23 of Carbondale, was indicted as a result of an incident that occurred in Carbondale on October 31, 2020.

If convicted, McNelly could serve a sentence between four and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Cervantez says McNelly is scheduled to make a first appearance before the court on July 13, 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call around 12:30 p.m....
Authorities trying to ID body found in Mississippi River near Portageville
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Cape Girardeau,...
Top 10 highest paying jobs in Cape Girardeau that require a bachelor’s degree
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Bear spotted in Phelps County Mo
Bear spotted in Phelps County, Mo.
Bear spotted in Phelps County Mo
Bear spotted in Phelps County, Mo.
Investigations into a string of catalytic converter thefts in Alexander County leads to prison...
4 sentenced for stealing catalytic converters in Alexander County