Carbondale man indicted on criminal sexual assault charge from 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced a man has been indicted on by a Grand Jury in Jackson County for one count of Criminal Sexual Assault.

According to Cervantez, Haley McNelly, age 23 of Carbondale, was indicted as a result of an incident that occurred in Carbondale on October 31, 2020.

If convicted, McNelly could serve a sentence between four and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Cervantez says McNelly is scheduled to make a first appearance before the court on July 13, 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

