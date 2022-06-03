Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Police hold public roll call patrol briefing

Several adults and children attended Cape Girardeau Police Platoon C's neighborhood roll call...
Several adults and children attended Cape Girardeau Police Platoon C's neighborhood roll call on Monterra Silverado Trail Thursday night, June 2.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police officers took their daily roll call patrol briefing to the streets on Thursday night, June 2.

Platoon C held their meeting on Monterra Silverado Trail to review information from the previous shift of officers before duty and to talk to residents about any concerns they might have in their neighborhood or in general.

Cape Giradeau Police Lt. Jeff Bonham said these type of events are a great way for people to have a positive interaction with police.

“Most of the time people when they make contact with police it’s on their worst day,” said Lt. Bonham. “We like to come out in a positive way and make a positive law enforcement contact.”

Roll calls typically last around 30 minutes, but can sometimes be shorter or longer, depending on calls for service, questions or conversation with attendees.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call around 12:30 p.m....
Authorities trying to ID body found in Mississippi River near Portageville
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Cape Girardeau,...
Top 10 highest paying jobs in Cape Girardeau that require a bachelor’s degree

Latest News

A flag blows in the wind at a pride event in Cape Girardeau in 2021.
Pride event planned for Cape Girardeau this weekend
The event will take place at Indian Park at 9 a.m. with the prayer walk scheduled for 10 a.m.
Gun violence awareness walk to be held in Cape Girardeau Saturday
Pride in the Park event preview
Pride in the Park event preview
Gun violence awareness walk to be held in Cape Girardeau Saturday
Gun violence awareness walk to be held in Cape Girardeau Saturday