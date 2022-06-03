Cape Girardeau Police hold public roll call patrol briefing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police officers took their daily roll call patrol briefing to the streets on Thursday night, June 2.

Platoon C held their meeting on Monterra Silverado Trail to review information from the previous shift of officers before duty and to talk to residents about any concerns they might have in their neighborhood or in general.

Cape Giradeau Police Lt. Jeff Bonham said these type of events are a great way for people to have a positive interaction with police.

“Most of the time people when they make contact with police it’s on their worst day,” said Lt. Bonham. “We like to come out in a positive way and make a positive law enforcement contact.”

Roll calls typically last around 30 minutes, but can sometimes be shorter or longer, depending on calls for service, questions or conversation with attendees.

