Cape Catfish play home opener Friday night against Springfield

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The defending Prospect League Champion Cape Catfish baseball team plays it’s home opener Friday at 6:35 p.m.

The Catfish play the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Capaha Field.

Cape lost the first two games of the season at O’Fallon and Alton and looks for win number one of 2022.

The Catfish are entering their 3rd season in the Prospect League under Manager Steve Larkin.

