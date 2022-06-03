Board recommends new airline service for Cape Girardeau County Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board announced their recommendation for a new airline service provider on Friday, June 3.

The board is recommending Contour Aviation to replace SkyWest.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, Contour proposed providing two flights a day to Nashville, Tennessee. Flights are estimated to cost $29 to $99. Contour said they will using a 30 seat jet.

The city said connecting flights out of Nashville are expected to be competitive with Contour’s ticket/bag agreement with American Airlines.

Two other providers also submitted proposals.

Boutique proposed using a single engine plane that would seat 8 passengers and provide four flights a day to Nashville.

Southern had a similar proposal, but with some destination differences. They proposed using a 9 passenger seat single-engine plane for four flights a day to Nashville or St. Louis with an optional Chicago flight.

“Ultimately, we chose the service offering the most flights, at the best price, that will get more people where they need to go most reliably,” said Airport Manager Katrina Amos in a released statement. “Selecting an 8 or 9 passenger option instead of regional jet service would require the City waive the right to demand twin engine (jet) service in the future.”

The Airport Advisory Board’s recommendation will be discussed by the Cape Girardeau City Council at their meeting on Monday, June 6.

If the proposal is approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Contour could be flying in and out of the airport as soon as September.

The search for a new airline service provider began in March after SkyWest announced they were terminating their service in Cape Girardeau.

SkyWest said the would continue their flights between Cape Girardeau and Chicago.

Barley Regional Airport in Paducah also received a notice from SkyWest.

