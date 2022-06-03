A beautiful weekend ahead!

Heartland Votes
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The nice weather is here to stay for a few days. Lots of sunshine expected today, and for much of the weekend too. Your Friday evening forecast looks beautiful! Temperatures will drop through the 70s during the evening. Lows tonight will drop back into the 50s. After a cool start to the day on Saturday, the sunshine will warm us up quickly. Highs on Saturday will mainly be in the lower 80s, with mid 80s expected on Sunday. Late Sunday there is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will stay dry but Sunday night into Monday showers and thunderstorms are possible.

