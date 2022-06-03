Heartland Votes
4 sentenced for stealing catalytic converters in Alexander County

Investigations into a string of catalytic converter thefts in Alexander County leads to prison time for four individuals.
Investigations into a string of catalytic converter thefts in Alexander County leads to prison time for four individuals.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Investigations into a string of catalytic converter thefts in Alexander County leads to prison time for four individuals.

According to Alexander County State’s Attorney E. Zachary Gowin, the four following individuals were convicted of stealing the auto parts between the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022:

  • Gabriel M. Rhymer, 27 of McClure, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with a 2 year mandatory supervised release, for two counts of class 2 felony of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle.
  • John H. Jungers, 35 of Cape Girardeau, was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with a 2 year mandatory supervised release, for class 2 felony of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle.
  • Joseph D. Wilson, 30 of McClure, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with a 2 year mandatory supervised release for class 1 felony of aggravated unlawful possession of stolen vehicle.
  • Trenton M. Matlock, 22 of McClure, was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with a 2 year mandatory supervised release, for class 2 felony of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle.

