3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail

By KY3 Staff and Madison Horner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Three inmates escaped from the Barry County Jail on Friday morning.

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies ask you not to approach the three men and call 911.

Cassville resident Mary Collins says she was scared when she learned the men had escaped. Other locals say they will be taking extra safety precautions until police find them.

“Keep all doors locked,” said Collins. “Everybody you know should be cautious. Keep your vehicles locked. It’s really scary that three of them happen to be on the loose.”

“It is nerve-wracking because honestly, I don’t even know how they escaped,” said resident Bobbi Massey. “It’s scary, you think they would have precautions for them not to escape.”

