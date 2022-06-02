Top 10 highest paying jobs in Carbondale that require a bachelor’s degree

(KFVS) - While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Carbondale-Marion, Ill. using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Carbondale-Marion, Ill.

#10. Construction managers

Carbondale-Marion, IL

Annual mean salary: $93,340

#299 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $108,210

Employment: 284,750

Metros with highest average pay: Anchorage, AK ($160,710) New York-Newark Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050) Napa, CA ($145,430)



#9. Personal financial advisors

Carbondale-Marion, IL

Annual mean salary: $98,060

#284 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $119,960

Employment: 263,030

Metros with highest average pay: Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010) East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)



#8. Industrial production managers

Carbondale-Marion, IL

Annual mean salary: $100,860

#384 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $117,780

Employment: 192,270

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860) Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)



#7. Financial managers

Carbondale-Marion, IL

Annual mean salary: $102,280

#490 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 220

National

Annual mean salary: $153,460

Employment: 681,070

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)



#6. Human resources managers

Carbondale-Marion, IL

Annual mean salary: $105,010

#321 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $136,590

Employment: 166,530

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)



#5. Medical and health services managers

Carbondale-Marion, IL

Annual mean salary: $107,910

#250 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $119,840

Employment: 436,770

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)



#4. Marketing managers

Carbondale-Marion, IL

Annual mean salary: $108,690

#320 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $153,440

Employment: 278,690

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)



#3. Sales managers

Carbondale-Marion, IL

Annual mean salary: $109,870

#378 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $142,390

Employment: 453,800

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910) Boulder, CO ($182,820)



#2. Computer and information systems managers

Carbondale-Marion, IL

- Annual mean salary: $116,460

- #369 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $162,930

Employment: 485,190

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)



#1. Chief executives

Carbondale-Marion, IL

Annual mean salary: $205,550

#148 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $213,020

Employment: 200,480

Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960) Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)



