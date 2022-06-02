Top 10 highest paying jobs in Cape Girardeau that require a bachelor’s degree

Heartland Votes
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Cape Girardeau, Mo. area using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Stacker
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KFVS) - While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Cape Girardeau, MO-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Cape Girardeau, MO-IL.

#10. General and operations managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $81,080
  • #477 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,160

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,250
  • Employment: 2,984,920
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
    • Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#9. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $82,780
  • #255 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $102,750
  • Employment: 266,160
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
    • Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
    • Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#8. Software developers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $85,160
  • #447 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $120,990
  • Employment: 1,364,180
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
    • Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#7. Construction managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $88,440
  • #388 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $108,210
  • Employment: 284,750
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
    • Napa, CA ($145,430)

#6. Industrial production managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $91,190
  • #470 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $117,780
  • Employment: 192,270
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
    • Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#5. Sales managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $100,460
  • #455 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $142,390
  • Employment: 453,800
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
    • Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#4. Medical and health services managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $104,280
  • #295 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 140

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,840
  • Employment: 436,770
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
    • Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $107,170
  • #437 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $162,930
  • Employment: 485,190
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#2. Financial managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $125,440
  • #251 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $153,460
  • Employment: 681,070
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#1. Chief executives

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

  • Annual mean salary: $164,290
  • #302 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $213,020
  • Employment: 200,480
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
    • Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
    • Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

