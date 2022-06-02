Top 10 highest paying jobs in Cape Girardeau that require a bachelor’s degree

(KFVS) - While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Cape Girardeau, MO-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Cape Girardeau, MO-IL.

#10. General and operations managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $81,080

#477 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,160

National

Annual mean salary: $115,250

Employment: 2,984,920

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340) Trenton, NJ ($165,030) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)



#9. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $82,780

#255 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $102,750

Employment: 266,160

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760) Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470) Iowa City, IA ($138,870)



#8. Software developers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $85,160

#447 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $120,990

Employment: 1,364,180

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)



#7. Construction managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $88,440

#388 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $108,210

Employment: 284,750

Metros with highest average pay: Anchorage, AK ($160,710) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050) Napa, CA ($145,430)



#6. Industrial production managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $91,190

#470 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $117,780

Employment: 192,270

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860) Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)



#5. Sales managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $100,460

#455 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $142,390

Employment: 453,800

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910) Boulder, CO ($182,820)



#4. Medical and health services managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $104,280

#295 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $119,840

Employment: 436,770

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)



#3. Computer and information systems managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $107,170

#437 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $162,930

Employment: 485,190

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)



#2. Financial managers

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $125,440

#251 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $153,460

Employment: 681,070

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)



#1. Chief executives

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $164,290

#302 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $213,020

Employment: 200,480

Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960) Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)



