Southbound I-55 down to one lane near Brewer due to semi crash
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 55 on Thursday afternoon, June 2 due to an overturned semi.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department around 3:45 p.m., both lanes were blocked by a semi truck crash at mile marker 135, the Brewer exit.
Our crew on scene around 4:15 p.m. reported that one lane was open and traffic was moving slowly, while the other lane was closed for construction.
