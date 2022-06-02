Southbound I-55 down to one lane near Brewer due to semi crash

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 55 on Thursday afternoon, June 2 due to an overturned semi.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department around 3:45 p.m., both lanes were blocked by a semi truck crash at mile marker 135, the Brewer exit.

Our crew on scene around 4:15 p.m. reported that one lane was open and traffic was moving slowly, while the other lane was closed for construction.

Southbound traffic was at a standstill at the 135 mile marker near Brewer. (Google Maps)

