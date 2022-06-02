Several items stolen from recent vehicle break-ins in Scott Co. recovered

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Several items recovered recently from vehicle break-ins the county.

According to a release from Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, two suspects were identified and questioned in a string of vehicle break-ins over the last 3-4 weeks.

He said the suspects were able to help deputies recover several items taken during the break-ins, which happened around the Benton and Kelso areas.

The break-ins dated back several weeks and are well over 50 at this time, Sheriff Drury said, including many that were unreported.

The investigation is ongoing, more subjects are being questioned and more items are being recovered, he said.

If you have had items taken from a vehicle over the last three weeks in the Benton and Kelso area, they ask that you contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 573-545-3525.

If you had your vehicle broken into and did not file a report, they encourage you to also contact the sheriff’s office to file one.

