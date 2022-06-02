SEMO baseball departs for Louisville, NCAA Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday afternoon, SEMO baseball packed up their bus in the Houck Field House parking lot, and hit the road for Regionals of the NCAA Tournament in Louisville, Ky.

This is the first time in program history the Redhawks are making back-to-back appearances in the tournament.

“It’s a lot easier than last hear,” said SEMO Head Coach Andy Sawyers. “Almost everyone the roster has been to the tournament and been to a Regional before. The boys are excited to be going and proud of what they did in the (OVC) tournament, but this year is a lot more business as usual, and we get to go play one more week of baseball.”

SEMO opens up Regional play on Friday at 1 p.m. against No. 12-seed Louisville. The Redhawks’ last and only win in the NCAA Tournament came in 2002 against Alabama.

