Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO baseball departs for Louisville, NCAA Tournament

Redhawks ready for second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
SEMO began it's journey to the NCAA Baseball Regionals in Louisville, Ky. after clinching a spot in the competition for the second year in a row.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday afternoon, SEMO baseball packed up their bus in the Houck Field House parking lot, and hit the road for Regionals of the NCAA Tournament in Louisville, Ky.

This is the first time in program history the Redhawks are making back-to-back appearances in the tournament.

“It’s a lot easier than last hear,” said SEMO Head Coach Andy Sawyers. “Almost everyone the roster has been to the tournament and been to a Regional before. The boys are excited to be going and proud of what they did in the (OVC) tournament, but this year is a lot more business as usual, and we get to go play one more week of baseball.”

SEMO opens up Regional play on Friday at 1 p.m. against No. 12-seed Louisville. The Redhawks’ last and only win in the NCAA Tournament came in 2002 against Alabama.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in Kentucky, using data from Forbes.
Kentucky has 1 billionaire, see who they are

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 6/1
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 6/1
SEMO began it's journey to the NCAA Baseball Regionals in Louisville, Ky. after clinching a...
SEMO departs for NCAA Baseball Regional
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 6/1
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 6/1
(KFVS)
Blues sign Rosen to 2-year, 2-way contract extension