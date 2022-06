CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 for the Arena Park tennis and pickleball courts.

The ribbon cutting will be from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, they are celebrating the finished court renovations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.