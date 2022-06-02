Reigning Miss Illinois, Heartland News’ Isabelle Hanson to throw first pitch at St. Louis Cardinals game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Reigning Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson is getting the opportunity that most Major League Baseball fans can only dream of.

Hanson, a KFVS-12 anchor-reporter, is set throw the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday evening’s Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

However, Hanson admits she may not actually try to throw the ball a full 60 feet, six inches – the distance between the standard MLB pitching mound and home plate.

“Maybe I’ll sneak a little bit closer and throw it,” Hanson said. “Gotta set myself up for success.”

This will be Hanson’s first shot at throwing a ceremonial first pitch, and she admits she’s slightly nervous.

“I should practice more,” Hanson said. “I have to say I don’t have an athletic bone in my body. I’m musical, not athletic.”

Hanson, an accomplished violinist, started formal violin training at the age of four. Her musical abilities helped her win the talent competition during the second preliminary night of the 2021 Miss America competition.

Hanson won’t say for which team she’ll be rooting on Saturday, but she seems to be leaning toward the team that represents her home state. “You’re talking to a girl who was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago,” Hanson said. “But I know the Heartland loves the Cardinals, so whatever fan you want me to be.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.