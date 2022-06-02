Police investigation blocks I-69 in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reported all lanes of I-69 continue to be blocked near Benton in Marshall County due to a police investigation.

According to Marshall County 911 Dispatch, I-69 is blocked at about the 42 mile marker near the KY 408/Oak Level Road Overpass

This is between the U.S. 641-Spur Exit 41 Interchange and the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange.

KYTC says both northbound and southbound lanes are closed for another two hours and they estimate it will be around 12:30 a.m. when the investigation is cleared.

A detour has been set up via the U.S. 641-Spur South to KY 58 East, then follow U.S. 641 north through Benton to return to I-69 at the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange.

