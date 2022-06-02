Juveniles accused of vandalizing multiple businesses

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles have been charged with vandalizing three businesses in the Reidland area over the past several days.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles are accused of spray painting vulgar images and words on the outside of the businesses and breaking out several windows with rocks.

The businesses damaged include a flower shop, play care center and Reidland United Methodist Church.

The estimated cost of damages is $1,000.

The sheriff’s office said the juveniles admitted to the vandalism when they were interviewed by detectives.

Both juveniles were charged with criminal mischief first degree.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.