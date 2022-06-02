If you’re opening a fireworks stand in Cape Girardeau Co., don’t forget a license

Heartland Votes
According to the Cape Girardeau County Collector’s Office, fireworks stands may be open in the county from June 20 to July 10. However, each city may have a local ordinance stating different time frames.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County collector is reminding people and organizations planning to open a fireworks stand that each location is required to have a county merchant’s license.

According to a release from County Collector Barbara Gholson’s office, this includes stands in all cities in the county.

Each license costs $25.

The merchant license is available from either the Jackson office in the Administrative Building, #1 Barton Square, Suite 303, or the Cape Girardeau office, located at 2311 Bloomfield Road, Suite 102. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including the noon hour, Monday through Friday.

According to the collector’s office, fireworks stands may be open in the county from June 20 to July 10. However, each city may have a local ordinance stating different time frames.

They said a state license is also required for each stand. Owners may contact the division of fire safety in Jefferson City at 573-751-2930 for more information.

