Heartland mother struggles to find breast milk for her son

One Heartland mother tells us the challenges she's facing to get breast milk for her son.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -There are many moms in the Heartland struggling to produce enough breast milk for their babies.

And one local mother tells us the challenges she’s facing to get breast milk for her son.

“At first I was producing enough, more than enough for him to eat but as the weeks went on and he got closer to coming home it became less and less,” said Katie Burton.

Burton tells me she is depending on other moms to feed her baby Elijah who is now home from the hospital.

“People are trying to feed their own kids, and this is just extra milk that they have that they donate to us,” Burton said.

Burton says because her 7-week-old does not take baby formula it’s a challenge to provide the nutrition he needs.

“I’ve traveled as far as Fruitland so living in advance is about 45 minutes to an hour away to get milk. And we’ve had people ship us milk so that’s also helped a lot but it’s incredibly hard,” said Burton.

That breastmilk in Fruitland is provided by a mother who is apart of the SEMO mom’s Facebook page.

Katie says she’s thankful they haven’t had to pay out of pocket for the breastmilk that other moms have donated.

“We haven’t had to pay anything other than bag replacements,” Burton said.

Carbondale, Illinois is home to The Mothers Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes .

The director says she’s happy to see other women donate their breastmilk in a time of need.

“It’s absolutely wonderful for other women to help.”

Burton says without the help of the SEMO moms donating their breastmilk, her son wouldn’t have milk.

“I’m incredibly grateful I don’t know honestly what we would do without it because my son doesn’t like formula it makes him spit up quite a bit so without breastmilk I don’t what we would do at all,” said Burton.

