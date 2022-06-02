Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to fight opioid abuse, establish accessible treatments

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed several pieces of legislation to further the state’s commitment to addressing the ongoing opioid crisis.

According to the governor, this legislation is designed to prevent overdoses and provide easily accessible treatments.

“Deaths from opioid overdoses are as tragic as they are preventable,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By deploying harm reduction strategies and expanding drug-court treatment programs rooted in rehabilitation, we can save countless lives. Drug dependency is not a choice, it’s a disorder and should be treated as such. These bills mandate the tools, resources, and compassion necessary to help Illinoisans with substance use disorders while addressing the opioid crisis head on.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health says there were 3,013 deaths due to opioid overdose in Illinois in 2021.

According to IDPH, that’s a 2.3 percent increase from 2020 and a 35.8 percent increase from 2019.

The following legislative package is designed to prevent overdose deaths and provide better resources to those suffering from addiction:

Under Senate Bill 2535 , pharmacists and other opioid prescribers are required to inform patients of the addictive nature of the drugs and that the patient has the option to receive an opioid antagonist if they wish. This legislation is effective January 1, 2023.

House Bill 4408 prohibits insurers and Medicaid from charging a copay for the treatment, which is often expensive and inaccessible. This legislation is effective January 1, 2024.

Senate Bill 2565 allows circuit courts to implement drug-court treatment programs. The courts will also include additional harm-reduction services and allow a state’s attorney to file motions to vacate and expunge convictions and records to people who successfully complete these programs. This legislation is effective immediately.

House Bill 4556 expands access for pharmacists and other health care professionals to distribute fentanyl testing strips to help reduce opioid overdoses and ensures the supplies can be stored without fear of prosecution in a licensed pharmacy, hospital, or other health care facility. This legislation is effective immediately.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.