Get ready for a dry, cooler evening

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Clouds will slowly decrease through the evening hours, and completely clear out overnight. Thanks to the cold front that passed through, some cooler air will sink into the Heartland this evening and tonight. Lows tonight will dip into the 50s. Friday and Saturday the dry weather continues, highs will climb back into the lower 80s in most areas. Sunday there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but right now it looks like much of the day will be dry. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid lower to mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return for the work week.

