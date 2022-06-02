Former SIU head coach returns to be named director of men’s golf

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Former Southern Illinois University head coach and Florida State assistant Justin Fetcho will return as the Saluki’s director of golf and head coach of the men’s golf program.

According to a release from SIU, Fetcho will be introduced on Friday, June 3, at 11 a.m. in Lingle Hall - Room 125.

“We’re extremely excited to bring back Justin, who had a remarkable run at FSU and was a very successful coach here at Southern Illinois,” said SIU Director of Athletics Matt Kupec. “We’re making additional investments in both our men’s and women’s golf programs to make sure Justin and his staff have the resources to continue to build the Saluki golf program into one of the best in the country.”

Previously, Fetcho led the Salukis to two Missouri Valley Conference Championships as head men’s golf coach in 2016 and 2019. In 2021, Fetcho was named the assistant golf coach at FSU where he worked with both nationally ranked men’s and women’s programs that advanced to the 2022 NCAA Division I Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SIU tells us he was named the MVC Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2019 and has coached many of the top golfers in SIU history.

“First, I’d like to thank Matt Kupec for this very exciting opportunity and for sharing his vision of Saluki Athletics,” said Fetcho. “For me to be able to come home a second time and reconnect with current and former players is very special to me. My family is excited to come back to Southern Illinois. This is the best family move I could ask for.”

“I look forward to working hard every day to give our student-athletes the opportunity to compete for a national championship. That’s our goal,” said Fetcho. “We want to win the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, but we also want to be on the national stage. We’re making progress towards that. The men’s program has won three of the last five MVC Championships and been represented in the NCAA postseason in four of the last seven years, while the women’s team has also won a MVC title recently. It’s a matter of working hard, recruiting the right players, and knocking on that door until it opens and we’re competing for a national championship. That is the model we are focused on.”

Kupec added that a national search will be conducted for a head women’s golf coach to replace Danielle Kaufman, who resigned last week.

