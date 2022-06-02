Heartland Votes
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Nice weather to round out the week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak cold front is pushing through the region this morning,  and will introduce some pretty nice weather for the next few days.  A few isolated showers may linger into the morning hours,  but overall we should be drier out and becoming less humid through the day thanks to a developing northerly breeze.   Mostly cloudy skies early will become less cloudy through the afternoon and it should be mostly clear by tonight.   Right now the weekend is looking pretty good for us,  with mostly sunny and seasonably warm conditions.  Dew points will be relatively low through Saturday,  increasing a bit by Sunday.

Next week continues to look unsettled as an active westerly flow pattern sets up in the mid-Mississippi Valley. Too early for much detail,  but periods of showers and storms are looking possible from Sunday night through about Wednesday or Wednesday night.   Will have to watch for the threat of strong storms and excessive rainfall if this pattern verifies.

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/1
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 6/1
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 6/1
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 6/1
