Heartland Votes
First Alert: Lingering morning showers; dry & pleasant afternoon

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - A few lingering isolated showers are possible this morning as a weak cold front moves through the Heartland.

Expect a drier and pleasant afternoon.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day and a northerly breeze will lessen humidity.

Skies will be mostly clear by tonight.

Pleasant conditions continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Periods of showers and storms are possible Sunday night through Wednesday or Wednesday night.

It’s still a bit too early for much detail, but the First Alert Weather Team will watch for the threat of strong storms and excessive rainfall.

